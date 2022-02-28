Ukraine: British Russians fear backlash after invasion
- Published
A Russian woman living in the UK is worried her community will face growing discrimination as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Kate Severdova, from Wolverhampton, was shocked by the invasion and said she did not support President Putin.
Russia launched its military offensive on neighbouring Ukraine last week.
"I'm not ashamed to say I'm Russian, but I'm a bit afraid, I'm worried society will have this perception that all Russians are bad," she said.
Ms Severdova was born in Crimea and said she moved to the UK in 2008 with her young son "in search of a better life".
"I used to feel some kind of respect for President Putin in the past, because he brought Russia from dumpsters really and made it a prosperous country, in my opinion," she said.
"But in the last I would say 10 years, I don't know if he's getting older, but he just went downhill."
When Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, Ms Severdova said she was in shock, because she never thought it would happen.
She added that the move was not the fault of ordinary Russians.
On Sunday, Russians in the UK joined Ukrainian protesters in demonstrations across the country to criticise the invasion.
On social media, Ms Severdova said she has seen a number of posts about Russian people being targeted and abused and she is particularly worried about her son being exposed to discrimination at school.
"I'm worried, we don't want this to happen because we've got nothing to do with it," she said.
