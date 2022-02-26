Stourbridge: Murder probe after man's death in house
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in a house.
Police officers were called by the ambulance service to Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on Friday at about 19:40 GMT.
Two men, one aged in his 20s, the other in his 30s, were found with serious injuries and the younger man died at the house, West Midlands Police said.
A post-mortem examination will be held in the next few days to establish the cause of death, detectives added.
Officers will remain at the house to collect evidence and speak to residents.
"People will understandably worried about what's happened," Det Insp Jim Colclough said. "Right now our priority is to find the people responsible."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk