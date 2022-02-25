Birmingham pub bombings: Fight over 'confession' to Chris Mullin
- Published
Police want to force a journalist to reveal sources from his notes that contain a "full confession to murder" over the Birmingham pub bombings, the Old Bailey heard.
The West Midlands force maintains the information could solve the 1974 atrocities.
But former MP Chris Mullin, 74, is challenging the police application to require him to disclose the material.
His team cites the journalistic principle of source protection.
In turn, barristers for the police say the benefit of a confession about the bombings outweighs any promise of anonymity to sources.
Mr Mullin - former MP for Sunderland South - helped expose the wrongful conviction of the so-called Birmingham Six, the innocent men freed from jail in 1991 when their convictions over the deaths of 21 people were quashed.
No others have been brought to justice over the blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November 1974, which also injured 220 people, although West Midlands Police has said its investigation remains active.
The material sought by police pertains to Mr Mullin's investigations in 1985 to 1986.
A book and documentaries from Mr Mullin contributed to the release of the Birmingham Six, but he has said he cannot reveal the identity of an IRA man who helped prove the miscarriage of justice.
An "inadequate" IRA warning call on the night of the bombings caused or contributed to the 21 deaths, an inquest jury found in 2019.
James Lewis QC, representing West Midlands Police, told the Old Bailey on Friday that Mr Mullin has "provided material voluntarily" with redactions and omissions to protect the identity of the bomb planter, referred to in court as AB.
West Midlands Police knows who AB is and his proven links to the IRA. But Mr Lewis said the force now needed Mr Mullin's unredacted notes to link the "confession" to an identified party.
Mr Lewis said: "The current redacted notes [provided by Mr Mullin] are not of evidential value - once they are unredacted, they are of great evidential value."
Mr Mullin conducted a four-hour interview with AB and made contemporaneous notes, the barrister told the court.
Mr Lewis said AB had made a confession that was voluntary, accurate and reliable, adding: "In short it is a full confession to the murders."
The benefit of the confession, he continued, was "enormous" and said it would outweigh that AB had extracted "a promise of anonymity".
Mr Mullin, who is being supported by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), is set to argue disclosure amounts to a fundamental breach of the principle that journalists are entitled to protect their sources.
He said if "West Midlands Police had carried out a proper investigation after the bombings" the force "might have caught the real perpetrators in the first place".
Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said the case brought by police risked "compromising" the core principal of protecting sources, at the heart of the NUJ's Code of Conduct.
The Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft will consider the police's application after hearing submissions.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk