Three injured after being hit by car on Birmingham crossing
A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
He was struck by a silver Mercedes on Bristol Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham, at about 16:15 GMT on Thursday, police said.
Two other pedestrians, aged 20 and 21, suffered less serious injuries when they were also hit, the West Midlands force added.
Police said the driver was helping with inquiries and had not been arrested.
Officers have already spoken to some witnesses, but appealed to anyone who was in the area of the crossing, near the junction with Lodge Hill Road, to come forward.
