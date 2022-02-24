Ukrainian says her friends feared a Russian invasion
- Published
A Ukrainian businesswoman said her friends back home have had "anxiety bags" packed for months, ready to flee any invasion by Russian forces.
Irene Sheyko, who lives in Selly Oak, Birmingham, said she woke to the news that Russian troops had entered her homeland.
Her friends' worry levels were "crazy", adding they had been preparing to leave their homes, she said.
She described Thursday's events to BBC Radio WM as "terrifying".
"Generally the anxiety levels this year have been crazy," said Ms Sheyko, citing "constant news, fears about invasion".
She told the BBC most people she knew would sleep having prepared bags so they were "ready to go, just in case".
"[We] call it 'anxiety bags' - always packed for most of my friends."
Ms Sheyko, who runs a clothing business and has an office in Ukraine, says she wants to see "proper action" and "strict" sanctions against Russia coming from the UK government, as well as support from other international leaders.
