Antony Gormley's Iron: Man statue makes Birmingham return
Antony Gormley's Iron: Man statue has returned to a city centre after a five year absence.
It was lifted into position in Victoria Square, Birmingham, on Wednesday night, close to the position where it once stood.
It is currently fenced off while paving and other work is finished but a ceremony to mark the its return will be held in March, the city council said.
It was moved in 2017 to make way for an extension to the city's tram network.
The feature, which represents the traditional skills of Birmingham and the Black Country, had stood at the lower end of Victoria Square.
Great to see Iron:Man back in the heart of Birmingham in what is a massive year for our city. #BeBoldBeBham https://t.co/uDXrRvEDDw— LeaderofBirmingham (@BrumLeader) February 24, 2022
