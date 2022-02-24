BBC News

Antony Gormley's Iron: Man statue makes Birmingham return

The Iron: Man statue has been placed back in Victoria Square as part of a revamp of the area

Antony Gormley's Iron: Man statue has returned to a city centre after a five year absence.

It was lifted into position in Victoria Square, Birmingham, on Wednesday night, close to the position where it once stood.

It is currently fenced off while paving and other work is finished but a ceremony to mark the its return will be held in March, the city council said.

It was moved in 2017 to make way for an extension to the city's tram network.

A crane was used on Wednesday night to lower the statue into position
The statue was cast in Willenhall and represents the traditional skills of Birmingham and the Black Country

The feature, which represents the traditional skills of Birmingham and the Black Country, had stood at the lower end of Victoria Square.

