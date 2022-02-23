103 Colmore Row: Sunrise treat for Birmingham tower photographers
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
A group of photographers were invited to the top of Birmingham's tallest office tower on Wednesday to capture dawn breaking over the city - and were treated to a beautiful sunrise.
Developers of 103 Colmore Row, on the site of the city's former NatWest Tower, are nearing completion of the 26-storey building.
Work started in May 2019, and since then, contractor BAM has installed 2,440 tonnes of steel, poured 25,000 tonnes of concrete and fitted 2,300 glazing panels.
The tower's apex stands 246m (807ft) above sea level, and offered spectacular views across the city for photographers who were given special access to the 18th floor terrace.
A 100m tall tower crane was needed to build 103 Colmore Row, and it took five days to dismantle after two years dominating the city centre skyline.