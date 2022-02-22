West Midlands rocked by earthquake
An earthquake has shaken homes across the West Midlands.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 2.8 magnitude quake hit Walsall at a depth of 4.35 miles (7km) at 22:59 GMT.
It said the effects could be felt over a 12-mile (20km) radius from the epicentre, with tremors detected in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Dudley.
One resident told the BGS it felt "like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosion blast against the window".
The quake was approximately eight miles (12.8km) east of the 4.7 magnitude one that hit Dudley in 2002 before being felt across most of England.
Lorraine Smith, who lives in Stone Cross, West Bromwich, said there were "two rumbles" which she thought was a "truck going down the street" or a thunderstorm.
BGS SEISMIC INFORMATION: WALSALL, WEST MIDLANDS 22:59 UTC 2.8 ML— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 22, 2022
DATE: 21 February 2022
ORIGIN TIME: 22:59 29.7s UTC
LAT/LON: 52.549° North / 1.972° West
GRID REF: 401.90 kmE / 294.61 kmN
DEPTH: 7 km
MAGNITUDE: 2.8 ML
INTENSITY: 3 EMS
LOCALITY: Walsall, West Midlands pic.twitter.com/IRoxIcJFNX
BBC journalist Elizabeth Joyce was at home in Willenhall, on the Walsall and Wolverhampton border, when the earthquake struck.
She said: "It happened around 11 o'clock and the whole house started to shake. Everything on the shelves was rattling, the walls vibrated and there was a loud rumbling sound.
"It was a surreal experience. I was simultaneously thinking 'oh my goodness, it's an earthquake' and 'there's no way this is an earthquake, we're in Wolverhampton'.
"It lasted a few seconds and didn't cause any damage but it was very weird."
