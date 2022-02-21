Murder investigation after man dies in Birmingham street
- Published
A man has died after being found with fatal injuries in Birmingham.
Emergency workers found the victim, in his 40s, outside the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite on Steward Street in Ladywood at about 03:15 GMT.
He was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said, adding that his family was being supported.
The force said the scene had been sealed for forensic examination and patrols in the area had been stepped up to reassure people in the area.
"Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this sad time," Det Insp Adam Jobson said. "Our investigations are in the early stages, and a scene is currently being held around Steward Street as we continue to forensically examine the area."
Detectives urged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk