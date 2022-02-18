MasterChef production to move to Birmingham
Production of the BBC's MasterChef will be moved to Birmingham from 2024, producers have announced.
It will be the first time the show, one of the BBC's most prominent, will be made outside of London in more than 20 years.
It is set to be made at the new Digbeth Loc Studios, run by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, said the decision was "great news for Birmingham and the BBC".
"We said we would create jobs and investment, bringing decision-making and productions to the West Midlands as part of our Across the UK plans," he said.
"Moving one of our biggest programme brands shows we are making that a reality."
In 2021, the BBC announced plans to shift its creative and journalistic centre away from London to "better reflect, represent, and serve all parts of the country".
MasterChef is one of the corporation's biggest entertainment shows and a number of other spin-offs including Celebrity MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals and Young MasterChef will also be produced in Birmingham.
"We are delighted to be taking our incredible production to Birmingham," Lucinda Hicks, from production company Banijay UK, said.
"Not only is it one of the most creatively exciting and culinary diverse regions in the country, but it is also on the cusp of being a major TV production centre again."
Birmingham will also be home to the BBC's new apprentices hub, which in its first year will see up to 50 apprentices placed with employers in the region's creative industries.
Mr Davie said it meant the city would be "home to the future of the BBC".
