Thousands of Birmingham Commonwealth Games jobs on offer
- Published
More than 20,000 temporary jobs are being made available to work for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The roles are in security, stewarding, catering, cleaning, retail and logistics, and last between three weeks and three months, organisers say.
An additional 600 job opportunities are being made available within the 2022 organising committee itself.
People who are interested in applying are advised to register on the Games website.
Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said the West Midlands Combined Authority was spending £5m through its Jobs and Skills Academy to train unemployed people for the roles.
"The Commonwealth Games was always about so much more than medals and athletes, and it is this legacy of jobs and improved opportunities that made me so determined to help land this global event for our region.
"It is therefore brilliant to see that thousands of opportunities are on offer through the Games, especially as these roles have become even more critical, given the pandemic has left many people out of work and others worried about their future."