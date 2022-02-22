Birmingham Erdington by-election: Cost of living on voters' minds
By Elizabeth Glinka
BBC West Midlands Political Editor
- Published
"It's a working-class area, it's a community-based area and it's multi-cultural." That's how 19-year-old Li Booth, a carpentry apprentice at the local further education college, describes the Erdington area of Birmingham.
Li has been working in construction since he was 16 but lost his job during the pandemic and started this apprenticeship via the government's Kickstart scheme in September.
He tells me his first name comes from his grandad who was Chinese. He's due to finish the six-month course in March and has hopes the company he is working for will keep him on afterwards.
A by-election in the Birmingham Erdington seat, following the death of Labour MP Jack Dromey, will be Li's first chance to vote.
And when I ask him what he is looking for in a candidate he tells me, someone who understands what it is like to live here, "what it's like to have to count change to get a bus fare to get to a doctor's appointment".
It is all over the news on the day we meet so I have to ask - what does he make of the accusations of parties at Downing Street?
He's not sure if people here will care. It was wrong, he tells me, but "lots of people broke the rules didn't they? I don't like it, but I don't know".
Erdington is home to about 100,000 Brummies, with an electorate of just over 66,000.
It lies north east of Birmingham city centre, with leafy Sutton Coldfield to the north, but almost half the population here live in neighbourhoods defined as deprived.
As one Birmingham MP commented to me: "If Erdington was anywhere else you'd say it was classic 'red wall' and a real target for the Tories."
Indeed 63% of people here voted for Brexit in 2016.
Had this been pre-Paterson and parties you might well have expected the Tories to dig in and have a good go, although as it stands that is looking far less likely.
Areas of deprivation
While the seat is multi-cultural with 25% of the population coming from black or Asian backgrounds, it is not as diverse as other parts of the city where the average is 40%.
Erdington has a bigger white population and a bigger black British community than some other areas of Birmingham and it has large pockets of deprivation.
I bump into Dominique Flowers on Erdington High Street, which despite being just a few miles from the city centre feels more like a busy high street in a small town.
It is a bit run down in places, but there are lots of small independent businesses making a go of it alongside B&M and Greggs.
I ask her what she does and she tells me she's a plasterer - she says people are always surprised when she tells them that.
Dominique is Erdington born and raised and says the people are great, but she has no illusions about the issues facing the community.
There are, she says, lots of HMOs (house in multiple occupation) in the area, people just out of prison and problems with drugs and alcohol.
But perhaps her biggest concern is the money that has come into the area and where it is being spent. New housing developments, she thinks, are out of the reach of local people.
"It's like they're trying to not have us around here no more, like they're trying to wash out the bad eggs and make it all posh," she said.
She is also "disgusted" by the stories of parties at Downing Street and says "loads of other people got fined, so I don't know why they don't"?
A safe seat?
For 40 years from 1945 Birmingham Erdington ceased to exist as a constituency and was divided between neighbouring Sutton Coldfield and Aston.
But since its re-creation in 1974 the area has always delivered a Labour MP. However, that fact slightly belies the real battle on the ground in this part of the second city.
While neighbouring Hodge Hill may have the biggest Labour majority in the country, that is certainly not the case in Erdington.
In 2019, Jack Dromey's majority was reduced to 3,601. Many local activists credit his personal popularity for allowing them to hold the seat, while a constituency like Birmingham Northfield, with similar demographics, turned blue.
Across the constituency, which includes Kingstanding, Stockland Green, and Tyburn as well as Erdington itself, there are currently more Conservative than Labour councillors.
'A bit forgotten'
Kingstanding is a world away from the glossy buildings and squares of Birmingham city centre. Many local shops and services have closed in recent years and it feels, well, a bit forgotten.
On Kingstanding Circle almost every unit in the local shopping precinct is now boarded up and Farmfoods is moving out later this year.
However, just across the Circle is local institution Blunts shoe shop, where generations of families have come to get the kids measured for the new school year.
I get chatting to Emma Tranter, a 34-year-old mum-of-two who lives locally and started in Blunts during the pandemic after the dry cleaners where she previously worked made her redundant.
Her biggest concern is the lack of services and the absence of support and facilities for young people.
"There's nothing for them to do," she said. "There's no decent parks, there's no youth clubs, there's just nothing, so they're out on the streets, hanging around and causing trouble."
'Just managing'
Emma voted Conservative in 2019 and says she's very disappointed by recent events.
I asked her if it will affect people's votes. Yes, she says, she guesses it will. She's also really worried about the cost of living and says many people are now "just managing".
That's a theme echoed in Castle Vale, an area which produced spitfires during World War Two and is still home to Jaguar Land Rover.
The Spitfire Support Centre offers a range of services to the estates that surround it, including debt advice and a food bank which supports hundreds.
Chief executive Ray Godwin says the cost of living crisis is "engulfing the community".
"We have seen a steady increase in people needing help… since the end of the universal credit uplift.
"And now with energy and the cost of food going up, we are seeing many more people desperate, looking for help."
This, for many in Erdington, is the most pressing issue, just as it is for communities around the country.
The recent controversies on Downing Street may play their part in this election, but the biggest battle of all may be getting the vote out.
At 53.3%, the constituency had the lowest turnout anywhere in Birmingham in 2019 - and by-elections don't often deliver big turnouts.
For Labour this may be the worry, because sometimes very low turnouts can deliver very unexpected results.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk