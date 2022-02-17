Police sketch released in hunt for Northfield knifeman
A sketch has been released by police hunting a man who attacked a teenage girl with a knife.
The West Midlands force said the 15-year-old victim was hurt while walking home through the Northfield area of Birmingham at about 19:00 GMT on 1 February.
She suffered knife wounds to her hand and head and required surgery.
Det Ch Insp Dave Sproson said the incident had a devastating effect on her.
He said the attack on Shenley Lane appeared to have been unprovoked and the girl was able to make it back to her home before going to hospital for treatment.
Later she was able to give what he described as a "really good description" of the attacker, from which the artist's impression was created.
Det Ch Insp Sproson said there had been no further reports of similar attacks.
The man was described as white, of large build, and wearing a dark hooded top, a dark blue face mask, and dark beanie hat.
