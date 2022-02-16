Boy, 16, in hospital after stabbing near Birmingham city centre
A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed during the early hours.
The attack happened at about 05:30 GMT on Steelhouse Lane, close to Birmingham Children's Hospital, West Midlands Police said.
The teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which the force said are not thought to be serious.
Police have been searching the area, checking CCTV and speaking to potential witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
Parents and communities are being urged to talk to their children about knife crime.
"We're urging parents to speak to their children about the devastating impact of carrying knives," West Midlands Police said.
"Our Life or Knife website provides guidance and help to anyone who can support us."
