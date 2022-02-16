Driver dies as car overturns on Pensnett high street
A motorist has died and a passenger was seriously injured after a car overturned in the West Midlands.
The woman driving suffered serious injuries on High Street in Pensnett, Dudley, at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday and was confirmed dead at the scene.
The passenger, also a woman, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
No other vehicles were involved.
