BBC News

CCTV released of suspect sought in fatal Digbeth robbery

Published
Image source, West Midlands Police
Image caption,
The man detectives want to trace has a distinctive walk

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man they believe was killed during a robbery have released CCTV of a suspect they want to trace.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds at a property on Moseley Street in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Although the man captured in the CCTV is wearing a mask, he has a distinctive walk, West Midlands Police said.

He is described as black and aged in his 20s and wearing dark clothing, the force added.

Officers have already released CCTV footage of a man they think may have spoken to the suspect shortly before the incident.

The images show him walking along Cheapside at about 18:30 GMT.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.