CCTV released of suspect sought in fatal Digbeth robbery
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man they believe was killed during a robbery have released CCTV of a suspect they want to trace.
The victim was found with multiple stab wounds at a property on Moseley Street in Birmingham on Wednesday.
Although the man captured in the CCTV is wearing a mask, he has a distinctive walk, West Midlands Police said.
He is described as black and aged in his 20s and wearing dark clothing, the force added.
Officers have already released CCTV footage of a man they think may have spoken to the suspect shortly before the incident.
The images show him walking along Cheapside at about 18:30 GMT.
#APPEAL | We have released CCTV of a suspect we are looking for in connection with a murder that took place on Moseley St in #Digbeth #Birmingham last Wednesday.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 15, 2022
Do you recognise him?
Contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 and quote log 3822 of 9/2/22. pic.twitter.com/r4qSe2X91n
