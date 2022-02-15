West Midlands Police probed over 'tripped up' football fan video
A police force has launched an internal investigation after a video appeared to show an officer trying to trip up a football fan.
The clip, posted on Instagram, also appears to show the officer from West Midlands Police gesturing to the fan when he looks back.
The force said it was aware of the footage which would be reviewed by its professional standards team.
Police said the clip was shot after the Wolves v Arsenal fixture last Thursday.
"It comes after we tried to engage with a small number of fans suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour," a spokesperson said.
The six-second video has been watched thousands of times.
In the background, another man can be heard laughing after the incident, claiming of the officer: "He's kicked him for no reason."
The police spokesperson said: "Our Professional Standards Department (PSD) are aware of the footage and will be conducting a review to establish the full context."
