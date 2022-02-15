Boy, 16, stabbed close to his Wolverhampton school
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed near his school.
The pupil was attacked near St Peter's Collegiate Academy in Newbridge Crescent, Wolverhampton, just after 15:00 GMT on Monday.
The school confirmed a pupil had been the victim of a knife attack and added he was in a stable condition.
Police said they were speaking to witnesses, conducting CCTV inquiries and have carried out a forensic examination of the scene.
"We continue to liaise with West Midlands Police, who will be providing high-visibility reassurance patrols in the vicinity of the school," the school said.
"The whole school community is in shock at this event and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family."
Staff and students were able to access counselling and specialist support services at the school on Tuesday and the support would continue over the coming days for all those affected, the school said.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk