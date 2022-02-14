Solihull Moors: Man charged after football homophobia reports
- Published
A man has been charged following a police investigation into reports of homophobic comments at a football match.
The probe was in connection with Solihull Moors' home game against Stockport County on 28 December 2021.
Peter Wild, 54, is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on 23 February.
He has been charged with a public order offence.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.