Birmingham murder victim killed during a robbery, police say
Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of a man say they believe he was killed during a robbery.
The victim, in his 40s, was found with multiple stab wounds at a property on Moseley Street in Birmingham just before 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said officers believed the victim was targeted for his money.
CCTV footage has been released of a man they think may have spoken to the suspect shortly before the incident.
The images show him walking along Cheapside at about 18:30 and there could have been a "brief interaction" with the suspect, police said.
Police are looking for a man described as slim, black, in his 20s and about 5ft 2in tall, who was seen leaving the building.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said although money was a possible motive, "it's not clear how much, if any, was taken at this stage".
"We understood our prime suspect was on foot and there are people who may have seen him, or even spoken to him, as they passed in the street," he said.
"It appears there was a brief interaction between him and the man in this short CCTV clip. We're confident he will recognise himself from this footage and I'd ask him to contact us as a potential key witness as soon as possible."
Police said efforts were being made to contact the dead man's family.
