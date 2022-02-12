West Midlands Metro service resumes for Birmingham passengers
- Published
Passenger services on a section of a tram network in the West Midlands have resumed after cracks found in vehicles led to a suspension.
West Midlands Metro said services from Bull Street to the Library of Birmingham were now running.
Temporary repairs were carried out in June 2020, but after further inspections services on part of the line were suspended in November.
The operator has apologised to customers.
The service normally operates every six to eight minutes at peak times between the library and Wolverhampton St Georges, travelling through Handsworth, West Bromwich and Wednesbury.
A phased return of services has been ongoing.
West Midlands Metro said it had been "working tirelessly" alongside the tram manufacturer to carry out the permanent repairs on several trams.
"Although this work will continue for some time, we have reached a point where enough trams have been returned to the fleet to enable us to offer a frequent and reliable service to all stops."
The operator said it would be able to offer a service every 12 minutes throughout the day and every 15 minutes after 19:00 GMT.
