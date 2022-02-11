Appeal over stolen urn containing baby's ashes
Police say a stolen urn containing a baby's ashes may have been discarded by thieves.
Catherine Farrell Breen's daughter Phoenix was stillborn 10 years ago.
Her ashes, along with cash and other items were taken from Clopton Road, Birmingham, on Friday 4 February.
Officers said the burglars spent little time in the property. They believe they may have seen the urn's silver and gold painted details and taken it, thinking that it was valuable.
"The urn is not of value except for what it means to me" Ms Farrell Breen said.
West Midlands Police said there was a possibility the urn may have been dumped by the burglars and urged anyone who spotted the distinctive item to get in touch.
