Sheldon: Pedestrian hit by car dies
Published
A man has died after being struck by a car.
The pedestrian, in his 40s, was hit on Coventry Road in Sheldon, Birmingham, shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was found in a critical condition by paramedics and was confirmed dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service added that the driver of the car involved did not require medical attention.
West Midlands Police said the driver was helping with its investigation after the crash, which happened between the junctions of Wells Road and The Glade.
The force added the victim's family was "devastated" and was being supported by specially trained officers.
