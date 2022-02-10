Birmingham murder probe after man found stabbed at flat
- Published
A man in his 40s has been found dead with stab wounds at a flat.
West Midlands Police, which has launched a murder inquiry, said it was called to the property on Moseley Street, Birmingham, just before 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers want to talk to a man described as slim, black, in his 20s and about 5ft 2in tall, who was seen leaving the building.
Efforts were being made to contact the dead man's family, the force said.
An area of Moseley Street between Barford Street and Charles Henry Street, and along Rea Street South to Cheapside, has been closed off while searches are carried out.
Police said the public should expect to see extra officers in the area over the coming days.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.