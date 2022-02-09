Stourbridge mural created of England footballer Jude Bellingham
- Published
A mural of England footballer Jude Bellingham has appeared on the walls of a West Midlands shopping centre.
The depiction of the Borussia Dortmund and ex-Birmingham City player was added to the Ryemarket centre in Stourbridge, where the 18-year-old hails from.
The work by Gent 48, a well-known street artist in Digbeth, Birmingham, was described as absolutely "stunning" by SAB Photography on Twitter.
The photographer also said it was "amazing artwork".
The midfielder made three appearances during Euro 2020, but did not feature in the final at Wembley, when England were beaten by Italy in a penalty shootout.
In August 2019 Bellingham made history as Blues' youngest debutant, aged 16 years 38 days.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk