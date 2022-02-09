Walsall town centre to get 'ambitious' £36m revamp
- Published
A £36 million revamp will help make a town centre "a better place to live, work and play", a councillor said.
The plans for Walsall include modernising the Saddlers Shopping Centre and making connections better between the town centre and the train station.
It is hoped the Connected Gateway project could be completed by 2026.
Deputy Walsall Council leader Adrian Andrew said the plans were to turn Walsall into a "destination".
The £36.1m is being made up of £11.4m from the Future High Streets Fund and Walsall Council match funding of £24.63m.
In a report to the council's cabinet on Wednesday, outlining a procurement strategy for a contractor to take on the work, it said it is hoped the plans will create a "landmark" entrance to the town and increase footfall.
It will also see development of a new public square on Park Street.
Mr Andrew said: "We have got a lot of money in terms of starting off and being ambitious for Walsall town centre and creating a destination for people to come to work, to play, to shop and to support our traders in creating a new Walsall for the future.
He said the council will support traders so they are not inconvenienced during the "ambitious" work.
"It is really about connecting the bus station with the railway station in order that people when they arrive in Walsall, they know they're in Walsall, they now they are in a good place, a welcoming place and a great place to be," Mr Andrew added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk