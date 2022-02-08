Matthew Carroll: Man killed a father on night out with single punch
A man has been jailed for killing an innocent father after a fight broke out outside a bar.
Matthew Mahony, 33, previously admitted manslaughter after he punched Matthew Carroll as he enjoyed a night out in Birmingham on 29 August.
West Midlands Police said Mr Carroll, 50, "was an innocent bystander who tried to diffuse a situation that had got out of control."
At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Mahony was jailed for five years.
The force said Mr Carroll had been out with his son and friends at the Slug and Lettuce pub in Brindley Place when a disorder broke out, involving members of his group.
Mr Carroll was punched in the face by Mahony in an unprovoked attack and hit his head on the floor when as he fell backwards.
Mahoney, of no fixed address, then fled the scene before Mr Carroll was taken to hospital where tests revealed he had suffered a serious head injury. His life support was switched off and he died later that day.
The West Midlands force said Mahony handed himself in to police in the following days and admitted to the fatal punch.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter during a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on 17 December.
Det Insp Ade George said: "My thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carroll and although no sentence will ever bring him back, I hope they can now gain some closure."
In a statement, Mr Caroll's family said: "No words can describe the pain and heartbreak that we have been put through during this dark time.
"Our dad was such a kind, loving man and he didn't deserve this. He had a heart of gold and would put anyone before himself.
"Our lives will never be the same without him."
