Bid to upgrade Walsall Acorns Children's Hospice
A children's hospice has launched a fundraising campaign to modernise one of its sites which was saved from closure last year.
The £750,000 appeal by Acorns Children's Hospice hopes to pay for upgrades to its 10-bedroom facility in Walsall.
The hospice which helps 200 children a year was saved from closure last April after a £2m fundraising drive.
It will be the first upgrade since the site opened 20 years ago.
Toby Porter, the charity's chief executive, said: "This really is an exciting project. The hospice has been part of the community for well over two decades, touching the lives of countless children and families.
"Now the future is secure, and with the help and generosity of the local community, individuals and businesses, we can dream about transforming the areas children and families spend precious moments.
"This is about offering our wonderful children's hospice care to a new generation."
The money raised through the 12-month campaign will also pay for a purpose-built arts and crafts room for the children.
An existing arts room was named "Isabella's Place" in 2021 in honour of Isabella Lyttle from Walsall, who "spent many happy hours among the glitter and crayons", and whose parents helped with fundraising to save the hospice, the charity said.
