Bordesley Green: Murder arrest over Marena Shaban flats death

Image source, Family handout
Marena Shaban was a mother of four children

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found fatally wounded in the entrance to the flats where she lived.

Marena Shaban, 41, died of multiple stab wounds at the apartment block on North Holme in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 January, West Midlands Police said.

A 43-year-old man, who was known to her, was detained on Monday, the force added.

It said inquiries were continuing.

Ms Shaban's family previously said they were devastated by her death and remembered her as "a loving, caring and dedicated mother".

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Shaban died at the entrance to her home in Bordesley Green, police said

