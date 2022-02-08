Bereaved Birmingham mum speaks of pain as baby's ashes stolen
- Published
A bereaved mum says it feels like her baby has gone again after an urn containing her ashes was stolen.
Catherine Farrell Breen's daughter Phoenix was stillborn 10 years ago.
Her ashes were missing when Ms Farrell Breen returned home to Clopton Road, Birmingham, on Friday to find there had been a break-in.
"They just took what looked valuable," she said. "Although she's more than valuable to me, it's not valuable to anyone else."
Phoenix would have been Ms Farrell Breen's first daughter.
She now has two more, aged seven and eight, and each year the family marks Phoenix's birthday with a cake and balloon release.
"It's a big thing in my house; she's everywhere," Ms Farrell Breen said.
Since the ashes were stolen, Ms Farrell Breen said she had been emotional, spending Saturday in tears.
"I felt like I hadn't kept her safe," she said.
"When I think rationally, my doors were locked, people shouldn't be coming into my home, but I don't know, my body didn't keep her safe the first time round and this time... I've had her for 10 years and she's gone again. That's my irrational side."
Ms Farrell Breen appealed directly to the thief and asked the urn be left "somewhere to be found".
"She's ours; her urn is the grieving process," she said.
West Midlands Police is investigating the burglary.