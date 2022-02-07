Bilston stabbing: Man critically injured in city fight
- Published
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed during a fight in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police believes disorder involving two groups of boys began in McDonald's on Bilston High Street on Sunday evening before spilling outside.
"Other people got involved and one man has suffered a stab wound which has left him seriously ill," said Det Insp Chris Fox.
The 37-year-old was stabbed in his groin.
He was thought to have been attacked on a footbridge by Stonefield Walk following the disorder which broke out at about 19:00 GMT.
Officers have cordoned off the area for a forensic search and are examining CCTV footage.
"No arrests have been made at this stage but our investigation is progressing quickly," the force said.
Det Insp Fox added: "We're working hard to understand what happened and who was involved.
"We've spoken to some people already but I need anyone who saw what happened or who filmed the incident on their phone to please get in touch."