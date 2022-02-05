Urn containing baby's ashes taken during Birmingham break-in
Police are appealing for help after a burglar stole an urn containing the ashes of a baby.
The child, the Birmingham homeowner's first, was stillborn almost 10 years ago, the West Midlands force said.
The urn was taken on Friday, along with some cash and a Nintendo Switch, after the break-in at a home on Clopton Road, Garretts Green.
The homeowner was "understandably very distressed" and police said they were "desperate to get it back for her".
In a Facebook post, the force said the urn had "very little monetary value so will be of no use to the thieves".
It added: "They may have already discarded it somewhere, so we are hoping that someone may come across it and contact us."
