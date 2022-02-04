Seven fire engines at Birmingham vehicle workshop blaze
About 35 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a vehicle repair workshop in Birmingham.
Seven fire engines were at the scene in Heath Mill Lane, Deritend, after the West Midlands service was called at about 15:30 GMT.
An aerial platform was also deployed, along with one of the service's drone teams to support decision making on the ground.
The fire in the single-storey building was brought under control.
Crews from Highgate, Aston, Ladywood, Smethwick, Bournbrook, Kings Norton and Handsworth were at the scene and several roads were closed.
Three fire engines remained at about 20:55 GMT.
