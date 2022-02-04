Attempted murder charge after Dudley stabbing
A 17-year-old is set to appear in court charged with attempted murder, following a stabbing in Dudley.
The victim, also 17, was found on Malthouse Drive at about 19:45 GMT on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said he remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The accused is set to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court and is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Ch Supt Kim Madill described Sunday's attack as "violent", and urged anyone with information to come forward.
