Seven charged in West Midlands firearms supply investigation
Seven people have been charged with offences in an investigation into the supply of firearms in the West Midlands.
The group is accused of being involved in the purchase of firearms.
They are also suspected of being linked to a loaded pistol and ammunition seized from a car in Birmingham in 2018, the National Crime Agency said.
All seven are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 1 March.
They have all been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer a prohibited weapon between 3 July 2018 and 8 October 2018, and conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited ammunition.
