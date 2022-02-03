BBC News

Dudley stabbing: Boy suspected of murder bid

A boy remains in hospital following a weekend stabbing

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of another boy.

The stab victim, also 17, was found on Malthouse Drive, Dudley, at 19.45 GMT on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said he remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The detained teen is additionally suspected of possession of an offensive weapon.

Ch Supt Kim Madill described Sunday's attack as "violent", and urged anyone with information to come forward.

