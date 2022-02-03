Cost of living: Father facing struggle over 'really scary' energy bills
- Published
The rise in energy bills "is a really scary situation" for one father in the West Midlands who fears costs at his two-bed flat will double.
James Harpin spent £250 on energy at his Wednesbury home from October 2020 to January 2021.
He has been told the same period this year will cost him £500 amid the energy regulator's latest 54% price cap increase.
"There doesn't seem to be any way out or light on the horizon," he said.
Mr Harpin is on benefits after being forced to give up work because of deteriorating health.
His daughter stays with him for three nights a week during which he says everything is switched on for her, becoming more careful with usage when she leaves.
Having already switched to showers from baths and reduced the time his heating is on, Mr Harpin said he would try to make more savings.
"I will have to be careful how much I use the washing machine and drier and let the washing up pile up by the sink," he added.
"What little luxuries or pleasures I had, they will just have to go."
He said: "This is going to be really hard to juggle - I thought it was a struggle this year and it was but next year looks like it will be even worse. It is disheartening and gives me anxiety."
The rate of fuel poverty in the West Midlands is the highest in England, affecting 17.5% of households, according to the latest government figures.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined plans to help families via council tax rebates and help with bills.
The energy price rise comes as the cost of living is predicted to also increase this year, with food and National Insurance contributions affected.
Mr Harpin said his food shopping at the local supermarket was already costing him more.
"I could go down before and not think twice about spending about £50," he said. "Now I am trying to be clever on what I get and I cannot get near that, spending more than £60 each time."