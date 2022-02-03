Apartment developers will 'seal windows shut' to reduce noise
A 456-apartment block in Birmingham's Gay Village will be built despite concerns from bars and nightclubs.
The complex will be built on land which borders Gooch Street North, Kent Street and Lower Essex Street.
Councillors approved the application by Oasis Developments, which plans to reduce noise by sealing windows shut.
Andy King, owner of The Fox pub, said he hoped future residents were made aware that it is a "nightlife zone, not a residential area".
Mr King, whose pub is located in Lower Essex Street, added that although the area "does need developing", precautions would need to be made such as "extra sound proofing" on the building.
The Nightingale nightclub on Kent Street also voiced concerns over the potential for noise complaints from new residents.
To remedy the concerns of businesses, developers proposed that windows facing the local nightlife would be sealed shut to prevent noise pollution, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One member of the public called the proposals "totally clueless" while another advised people not to move in if they objected to noise.
According to the plans "49 out of the 456 units would have sealed windows; 35 units would be fully sealed and 14 units partially sealed where the units are positioned at the corners with windows facing away from The Fox pub."
