Stechford deaths: Man smothered woman before taking his own life
- Published
A man killed a mother-of-two before taking his own life, police said.
Lucy Powell, 21, and Gregory Duhamel, 47, were found dead at the family home on Swancote Lane in Stechford, Birmingham, on 27 January.
West Midlands Police officers forced entry to the house after the pair failed to respond to calls or messages.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Powell had been smothered and police concluded she was killed by Mr Duhamel, whose body was also found in the house.
Ms Powell was remembered as "a kind, caring, beautiful person inside and out" by her family.
"She was a brilliant, loving mother to her two young children," they said in a statement.
"She was taken from us way too soon and nothing will ever fill the heart-breaking hole in our hearts. Rest in peace our special girl."
Ch Supt Mat Shaer said the case was "truly tragic". He said the family were being supported and the force had been working with partner agencies to ensure Ms Powell's children are cared for.
Inquests into their deaths are due to open at Birmingham and Solihull Coroner's Court on Thursday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk