Cadbury World to be run by theme park firm Merlin Entertainments
Published
Cadbury World is to be run by theme park operator Merlin Entertainments after a deal was struck.
The Birmingham attraction, which opened in 1990, attracts over 600,000 people each year.
As part of the partnership, Merlin will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the site, its employees and all operational decisions.
Cadbury owners Mondelēz International said it will bring the brand's history to "more and more people".
Merlin, which runs attractions including Alton Towers, Sea Life Centres and Madame Tussauds, will also hold brand usage rights for Cadbury World in the UK.
It said the partnership forms part of Merlin's strategy to engage in agreements with worldwide brands, with existing partnerships with Lego, Bear Grylls and Marvel.
Louise Stigant, UK managing director at Mondelēz International, which acquired Cadbury in 2010, said: "We want to build on the strong foundations we've laid so that people can continue to enjoy Cadbury World for generations to come.
"As we approach Cadbury's 200th anniversary, I'm really excited by this partnership."
Mark Fisher, chief development officer at Merlin Entertainments, said: "We have long admired Cadbury as the nation's favourite chocolate brand and have already successfully worked together across a range of experiential activities and retail spaces in our UK theme parks.
"We are now excited to continue the relationship and bring to life the sights, smells and fun experiences that chocolate lovers have come to know and love, but just with the additional helping of some Merlin magic."
The partnership is subject to the CMA confirming they have no objections and, if successful, the partnership will take effect from summer 2022.
