Earth artwork Gaia on display in Birmingham
- Published
A planet Earth sculpture created from Nasa imagery has gone on show in Birmingham.
The seven-metre diameter (23ft) Gaia globe, by artist Luke Jerram, slowly revolves in Millennium Point's atrium.
The artwork, which has been to locations around the world, will be on display at the site until 28 March.
Each centimetre of the sculpture depicts 18km of the Earth's surface and it is accompanied by a surround sound composition.
The artist and creator said he hoped people from "across the city and beyond" would have the chance to experience "a new perspective of our place on the planet".
He added: "I hope visitors to Gaia at Millennium Point get to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place."
CEO at Millennium Point Abbie Vlahakis said: "Gaia has been displayed across the globe - from Rome to Shanghai - so we're thrilled to bring it to the very heart of Birmingham for the first time."
The sculpture is free to visit and no booking is required.
