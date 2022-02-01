Repairs to Birmingham's Spaghetti Junction 'progressing well'
Overnight repair works to Spaghetti Junction are progressing well, authorities said.
National Highways is making improvements to the Gravelly Hill Interchange on the iconic Birmingham intersection's 50th anniversary year.
The £300,000 works include resurfacing of the road and repairs to 10 joints which are designed to allow the structure to move.
The repair works are due to take place nightly until March.
National Highways said the M6 junction carries the weight of more than 200,000 vehicles every day.
The works are taking place at night, between 21:00 and 05:00 GMT, when the road is quieter to help keep disruption to a minimum.
Jess Kenny, from National Highways, said the work was "an essential part of keeping the road safe for the tens of thousands of vehicles that use it every day".
"We're grateful to motorists for their patience."
Until 14 February, teams will be working on the M6 junction 6 northbound to Salford Circus slip road.
On Monday, work began which is closing the M6 southbound within junction 6, and also reducing the northbound carriageway to a single lane, which will continue until 4 March.
During the closures a signed diversion route will be in place but access to emergency service vehicles will be maintained.
