Wolverhampton man jailed after woman stabbed and held hostage
- Published
A man who held a woman hostage in her own home for more than 34 hours, stabbing her in the throat, has been jailed for attempted murder and rape.
Luke Ward was sentenced to serve a minimum of 14 years in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.
The 25-year-old forced his way into the home in August 2021, attacking the woman while her two young children remained in the property.
She has been left with significant scarring, police said.
During the ordeal Ward raped the woman before stabbing her while her two young children were alone in their bedrooms, said West Midlands Police.
Det Con Nikki McMurray said: "This was a terrifying attack on a woman who feared for her life and the welfare of her children.
"She has had to undergo a lengthy operation to repair a deep wound that reached to her spine."
Ward, of Princess Anne Road, Wolverhampton, admitted attempted murder, along with four counts of rape and sexual assault at a previous hearing in November.