Kemarni Watson Darby: Court told of murder-accused's previous convictions
- Published
A man standing trial for the murder of his partner's three-year-old son had convictions for common assault, burglary and possession of heroin with intent to supply, a jury has heard.
Kemarni Watson Darby suffered fatal abdominal injuries at his mother's flat where he lived with Nathaniel Pope.
Alicia Watson, 30, from West Bromwich, is also on trial for murder.
Mr Pope, 32, from Wolverhampton, and Miss Watson both deny that charge and another of child cruelty.
During his cross-examination, Miss Watson's QC, Charles Sherrard, told the court Mr Pope had been sentenced to four months' imprisonment for common assault in May 2011, 12 months for burglary in September 2011, and 20 months for possessing heroin with intent to supply in July 2013.
Mr Pope conceded he had "just told some of the truth" about himself in evidence heard last week.
Mr Sherrard referred to another arrest in March 2021.
He said: "On the journey to Oldbury custody suite and on arrival at Oldbury custody suite you were asked by police officers several times if you had anything secreted on your person that you needed to present to them.
"Each time you said to them 'no'. The custody suite police officers were authorised to conduct a strip search of you.
"Two police officers then took you into a room and asked again if you had any drugs secreted on your person. Once again, you said 'no'.
"A rock of 9.16 grams of crack cocaine was found in a white tissue secreted between your buttocks."
Mr Sherrard also referred to Mr Pope's evidence last week that he was "merely a recreational user of cannabis".
He asked: "(In) 2013 you're a dealer of heroin and in 2021 it's crack cocaine. Are you saying that in between we should read into it there would have been nothing of the sort?"
Mr Pope answered: "There was nothing of the sort."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk