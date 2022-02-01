Birmingham Erdington by-election 2022: The candidates standing
Published
People in Birmingham's Erdington constituency are set to head to the polls on 3 March to elect a new MP.
The vote follows the death of Labour's Jack Dromey in January, aged 73.
Mr Dromey had held his seat since 2010 and made his name in politics through the union movement, as a leading figure in the Transport and General Workers' Union.
These are the candidates standing for election (listed alphabetically). This list will be updated as more are announced.
Paulette Hamilton, Labour
Local councillor Paulette Hamilton, an NHS nurse for 25 years, has been chosen by Labour to contest the seat.
Ms Hamilton is the current cabinet member for health and social care on Birmingham City Council and has served on the local authority for 17 years.
Dave Nellist, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)
Dave Nellist will stand as the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidate.
Mr Nellist served as an MP for Coventry South from 1983 until he was expelled from the Labour party in 1992. He was a Coventry city councillor for the Socialist Party for 12 years until 2012.
During his time as a Labour MP, Mr Nellist says he donated most of his salary to charitable and political causes.
