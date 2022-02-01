A46 Walsgrave: Drivers urged to have say on junction's future
- Published
Drivers are urged to have their say on the future of a busy junction as a consultation moves into its final two weeks.
Motorists, businesses and residents can comment on the major upgrade at the A46 Walsgrave junction in Coventry.
The consultation closes on 14 February when responses will be analysed and a report produced.
The work is expected to cost up to £125m to reduce congestion and shorten journey times.
Proposals include a "grade separated junction" which would allow free flowing traffic on the carriageway and give drivers the option to enter and exit the local road network.
National Highways project manager Joe Mulqueen said: "The viable design option for the Walsgrave junction is incredibly exciting and it's an important scheme on the A46 in Coventry.
"We're reminding people to have their say before the consultation finishes later this month so that we can hear what people think and to analyse feedback."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk