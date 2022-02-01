Chinese New Year: Lion dance to 'bring best wishes' to Birmingham
- Published
A traditional lion dance will be performed at locations in Birmingham as part of Chinese New Year celebrations.
Performers will dance outside hospitals in the city to thank NHS staff for their work during the pandemic.
"We are going to give them best wishes and luck for the new year," James Wong, chair of Birmingham's Chinese Festival Committee, said.
Thousands attended the 2020 parade, but annual celebrations were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Concerns about the virus have meant organisers have scaled back celebrations to mark the Year of the Tiger, however Mr Wong said he still hoped to bring the joy of the occasion to the city.
The start of the Year of the Tiger is being marked across the world and celebrations will begin in Birmingham from 08:30 GMT.
Also known as the Spring Festival, festivities are held to usher out the old year and welcome in the new one.
Mr Wong, who was himself born in the Year of the Tiger, said: "It aims to bring hope of a new year, new luck and new optimism.
"Everyone has been through hardship during these times.
"Our businesses suffered a lot, but a lot of people saw worse than that. And I can't imagine having to work 16 hours a day wearing extra PPE [personal protective equipment] and not being able to go home and see family."
Over two days, dancers will perform on a "whistle-stop tour" of Birmingham, which will include some city landmarks such as Centenary Square, China Town and Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
Six or seven dancers will also perform outside hospitals, including the Queen Elizabeth, City and Birmingham Children's.
Mr Wong, who said he lost a close friend to Covid, provided about 2,000 meals for NHS workers from his restaurant during the pandemic.
"I just wanted to do a little bit to shown our appreciation for their work," he said.
On Saturday, a small event will be held in the Bullring and the city's festival committee is also inviting people to an online celebration.
"Next year, we want to do something major and come back with a bang," Mr Wong added.