Banned driver left friend to die after Birmingham crash
- Published
A banned driver has been jailed for killing his friend in a crash.
Uzaifa Ahmed, 27, lost control, police said and hit a tree on Garrison Lane in Birmingham in April last year, before fleeing the scene.
Passenger Hasan Razzaq, 25, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died about two weeks later.
Ahmed pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and was jailed for almost nine years.
He also admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, driving with no insurance and breaching a suspended sentence.
West Midlands Police recovered a video from Mr Razzaq's phone shortly before the crash showing him holding a bottle of vodka while Ahmed drove erratically.
Ahmed admitted he had been drinking, officers said, and shortly after the video he lost control of the car while driving more than twice the speed limit on the wrong side of the road.
"Ahmed's actions were irresponsible and dangerous," Det Sgt Paul Hughes said. "Leaving his friend was cowardly and unforgiveable.
"We believe Ahmed fled the scene as he was likely over the drink drive limit and this sad case highlights the dangers of being reckless at the wheel."
Ahmad was also banned from driving for more than nine years.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk