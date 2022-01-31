West Midlands Police student officer admits making indecent images of children
A student police officer has admitted making indecent images of children.
Devices owned by Keel Walker, 21, were seized by investigating officers soon after he joined West Midlands Police in March 2021.
The force said he was suspended from duty at the time and will now face a misconduct hearing.
Walker, from Dudley, admitted the charge at the town's magistrates' court on Friday and is due to be sentenced on 14 March.
He has been placed on the sex offenders register.
