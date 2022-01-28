Man and woman found dead in Birmingham 'family home'
- Published
The bodies of a 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been found at a house in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to the "family home" in the Stechford area after the pair failed to respond to calls or messages.
Officers found them when they forced entry to the property on Swancote Road just before 21:30 GMT on Thursday.
Post-mortem examinations are being carried out and the house has been sealed off.
The force said family liaison officers were talking to their relatives and a "thorough forensic examination" was under way.
Ch Supt Mat Shaer said: "This is truly awful and my heart goes out to the couple's family and friends.
"It was clear that nothing could be done to save the man or woman."
Police believe the matter to be "an isolated incident" with "no threat to the wider public".